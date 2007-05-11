Mirage Launches Multimedia Protector

Aulendorf, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2007 -- Licence Protector Multimedia Edition was renamed to Multimedia Protector to emphasize that Multimedia Protector is an own product line - using the Licence Protector technology.



A lot of new features are included in the new release:



* New advanced menu

* Option to protect EXE files

* Time limited full version after unlocking the software

* Option to create a ZIP file for delivery

* Install your delivery files using the ready to go installer tool

* Automatic upload of the configuration files to the Activation Server

* New Icon for player and generator

* Multiple start options for player regarding the size of the player

* Supports Flash 9

* Windows Vista ready



Find out more about Multimedia Protector: http://www.Multimedia-Protector.com

