Mirage Launches Multimedia Protector

Aulendorf, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2007 -- Licence Protector Multimedia Edition was renamed to Multimedia Protector to emphasize that Multimedia Protector is an own product line - using the Licence Protector technology.
A lot of new features are included in the new release:
* New advanced menu
* Option to protect EXE files
* Time limited full version after unlocking the software
* Option to create a ZIP file for delivery
* Install your delivery files using the ready to go installer tool
* Automatic upload of the configuration files to the Activation Server
* New Icon for player and generator
* Multiple start options for player regarding the size of the player
* Supports Flash 9
* Windows Vista ready
Find out more about Multimedia Protector: http://www.Multimedia-Protector.com