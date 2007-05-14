USB Monitor 3ML (Device Monitoring Studio) for Windows Vista Released

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2007 -- HHD Software, a pioneer in the software industry, announces the released of USB Monitor for Windows Vista. The USB Monitor product is now part of the fast growing line of device monitoring utilities offered by HHD Software.



USB Monitoring Software is a monitoring and analyzing tool with logging capabilities. This Universal Serial Bus (USB) monitoring software allows you to spy, capture, view and analyze any USB device. With a fully customizable user interface, configurable toolbars and keyboard shortcuts makes this program a snap to use.



"We are extremely excited at the response we have received with this product" said Vasiliy Vasilyev. "We are creating tools that users desperately need in this industry."



To download a 14 day demo of the software, visit http://www.hhdsoftware.com/Download/usb-monitor.exe



USB Monitoring software is Windows XP, 2000 and Vista compatbile. Thoroughly tested on different platforms by many people around a world makes this program the most reliable USB Monitoring software in the market.



About HHD Software:



HHD Software is a fast growing young company which was founded in 2000 and works on providing the high quality monitoring solutions. Its software is used by a lot of companies and organizations all over the world, including Microsoft, Apple, NASA, Lockheed Martin, Intel, IBM, Hewlett Packard, Honeywell, Adobe, Broadcom, LG Electronics, Samsung, Hitachi, Panasonic, Xerox and Sony.



For more information about HHD Software or their products, contact

Vasiliy Vasilyev at HHD Software, 29 Harley Street, London, United Kingdom W1G 9QR.

Phone: +44 207 612 46 27

Fax: +44 207 927 30 35

E-mail: press@hhdsoftware.com

Web Site: http://www.hhdsoftware.com

