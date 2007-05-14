Competitive Upgrade Program Now Available

North Tonawanda, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2007 -- Ziphany, LLC, a leading provider of software and data hosting solutions for the energy industry, is offering a competitive upgrade program that provides customers of competitive Energy Information Platforms with an affordable upgrade path to Ziphany.



Existing customers of other Energy Information Platforms qualify for a competitive upgrade discount of 20% when they transition to Ziphany’s platform.



The competitive upgrade program includes a free assessment to determine the scope of the migration project, along with customized professional service offerings to rapidly convert applications, devices, meters and data collection processes from other Energy Information Platforms.



Ziphany’s extensive experience in converting customers from competitive products and services ensures a predictable and painless migration to Ziphany.



To take advantage of this special offer, just show proof of purchase for any commercial Energy Information Platform to Ziphany. Purchases must be dated January 1, 2007 or later.



Presently, Ziphany is certified as an MDSP (Meter Data Service Provider) in New York, an IBCS (Internet Based Communication System) provider in New England, PJM Mid-Atlantic, IESO–Ontario, Canada, and in the process of certification in CAISO–California.



About Ziphany:

Ziphany, LLC, an ENERGY STAR partner, is a leading provider of intelligent software and data hosting solutions in the energy industry. Our tagline, “Instant Access to Critical Information”, sums up the philosophy of our company. We exist to give clients instant access, from anywhere in the world, to the critical information of their business: the assets, the processes, the energy or any information critical to business operations. Ziphany’s software applications transform data into knowledge. Knowledge is actionable, and helps manage your business successfully. To obtain more information, visit www.ziphany.com.

