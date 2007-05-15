ControlScan Certifies ShopText as Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA. and New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2007 -- ShopText, Inc., a mobile commerce and promotions company, announced today that it has become certified by ControlScan, the Internet’s first and only B2B third-party identity theft certification service. The agreement illustrates ControlScan and ShopText’s continued commitment to building consumer confidence, and protecting privacy.



As a measure to increase privacy and security and to prevent hackers from accessing sensitive information from its customers, ShopText hired ControlScan and subscribed to the Corporate Secure Plan. Through their unique process, ControlScan will conduct website vulnerability scans, tests and audits of https://www.shoptext.com/ and certify the site’s security. “As ShopText expands commerce to mobile devices, it is essential that consumers have complete confidence in the security of their transactions,” says ShopText CEO Steven Roberts.



“Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers,” says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar. “Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously. By passing the audits associated with the Corporate Secure Plan, ShopText’s visitors are reassured that this company is committed to protecting their personal and credit card information and providing a safe online shopping experience.”



Once a company passes the security process associated with the Corporate Secure Plan they receive the Verified Secure, ID Theft Protected, Privacy Protected and Business Background Reviewed certificates. These certificates are renewed daily, allowing ShopText customers to receive independent third-party verification of the site’s actual security before they decide to give out sensitive personal data.



About ShopText

ShopText is a mobile commerce and promotions company that provides brands, media properties and agencies with mobile commerce and promotions technology and services. ShopText converts any text-enabled device into a secure digital wallet and turns any form of traditional advertising into a point of sale, enabling brands to establish direct relationships with consumers on the spot. In addition, ShopText provides media accountability and ROI with full reporting and analytics.



ShopText’s clients and commerce participants include: Proctor & Gamble, ESPN Mobile Publishing, Dennis Publishing’s Maxim and Stuff Magazines, CosmoGIRL!, Lucky, Vibe, Knitting Factory, Grey Gardens and Tim McGraw.



About ControlScan

ControlScan provides third party verification and scanning services that help identify, measure, and prioritize security, privacy, quality, accessibility and compliance risks that exist on corporate web properties.



ControlScan’s certified PCI Compliance security certifications are rapidly becoming the industry standard for privacy protection. The certificates assist in meeting the criteria for mandates in Europe, Japan, Canada, ISO and the USA. By using business plans unlike any other Internet security solution companies, ControlScan is able to custom protect companies and their consumers. As a business is put through the certification process, ControlScan is able to show the company where its weaknesses lie. If a company does not pass the test, ControlScan’s experts work with the company to increase its security until they meet the standards. Therefore, customers who see ControlScan certifications on a website can shop with ease, knowing that the business is working towards ensuring consumer safety.

