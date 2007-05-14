AmericanChairs.com Widens Product Line to Include Retro-Inspired Audio Products

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2007 -- AmericanChairs.com (http://www.AmericanChairs.com), a leading online retailer of 1950’s diner chairs, retro tables, retro booths, and bar stools, today announced an expansion in their product line to include the classic audio accessories from Crosley Radios. Now offering retro jukeboxes, telephones, turntables as well as radios, AmericanChairs.com is excited to offer these products as part of their classic seating and retro decor.



“Customers familiar with the quality and comfort of the stylish seating available at AmericanChairs.com will be pleased with the addition of these Crosley products,” said Brad Pinsler, spokesman for American Chairs, Inc. “Known for quality craftsmanship and vintage-inspired designs, these retro telephones, jukeboxes, radios, and turntables reminiscent of the 1940’s and 1950’s are already a big hit,” Pinsler stated.



The designs showcased in Crosley’s products are a perfect blend of style and function, making them a natural fit within the American Chairs product line. Carrying the Crosley products, enables AmericanChairs.com to widen retro style offerings without compromising the superior craftsmanship that customers have come to rely upon. The inclusion of these new products is a logical development, solidifying customer retention and satisfaction as well as continuing the growth and overall success of AmericanChairs.com.



As one of the world’s largest radio manufacturers, Crosley has been making its radio products since 1920. True to the Crosley tradition, these retro products now offered at AmericanChairs.com are a delightful dose of nostalgia. Customers looking for other retro items reminiscent of the 1940’s and 1950’s will now have unique audio accessories to pair with their retro seating for a truly classic dining experience.



About American Chairs, Inc

American Chairs, Inc is an online retailer of 1950’s style seating, including diner chairs, bar stools, retro diner booths, retro diner tables, custom logo bar stools, Harley Davidson® and Coca-Cola® furniture, and now retro electronics. Providing quality classic furniture for thousands of homes and businesses nationwide, the company prides itself on making comfort and style as important as functionality. American Chairs, Inc is 100% U.S. owned and operated offering commercial grade products manufactured in the USA. Founded in 2002, American Chairs, Inc is a privately held firm, with headquarters in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.AmericanChairs.com.



To view retro jukeboxes: http://www.americanchairs.com/jukeboxes.html

To view retro telephones: http://www.americanchairs.com/retro-telephones.html

To view retro radios: http://www.americanchairs.com/retro-radios.html

To view retro turntables: http://www.americanchairs.com/turntables.html



For all retro products please visit: http://www.americanchairs.com

