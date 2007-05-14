Asia Travel launches India travel planner

Uttarakhand, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2007 -- With a look at on the stable flood of inbound travellers from the United States of America, asia-travel.co.in has launched its new travel service that presents online reservation of air tickets within and to India.



For India-bound travelers returning home from the USA for family India vacations, or those captivating a pilgrimage to India, asia-travel.co.in is a consistent, tranquil one-stop shop for online travel reservations.



The asia-travel.co.in online reservation engine searches travel service from the USA to India, and features:



* The lowest net fares worldwide

* 2 Million Fares in the database

* 200 major hotel brands

* 28 car rental companies

* All major airline



The new booking service is a boon for time and budget aware travelers from the abroad. It presents round-the-clock access to fares across the length and breadth of the country, quotes from all the major players in the airline sectors, and unbelievable deals based on its widespread industry network.



The new abroad to India airline ticket booking service is available at www.asia-travel.co.in with this widespread air ticket booking service, asia-travel.co.in merges the expediency and suppleness of making individual alternatives for air reservations, with the proficiency of professionals.



About asia-travel.co.in

Asia-travel.co.in is India's finest Travel Portal and one of the fastest growing, one-stop travel solutions company. Visit http://www.asia-travel.co.in for your online travel requirements.

