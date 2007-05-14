Recovering CD and DVD data with CDRoller

Bradenton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2007 -- Digital Atlantic Corporation has released CDRoller 6.60 for Windows 95/98/ME/NT4/2000/XP/2003/Vista, a powerful, easy-to-use and low-cost toolset for CD and DVD data recovery.



CDRoller retrieves the data from the discs created by "drag and drop" CD/DVD writing software, including the newest versions of well-known Roxio and Ahead Nero software packages. The program also finds, identifies and recovers accidently deleted files, files on quick-formatted discs, and files on incorrectly closed discs due to a power failure or system crash.



CDRoller recovers CD and DVD data (photos and video clips), created by a wide set of standalone devices, including: Sony Mavica digital cameras, Hitachi, Sony, Panasonic and Canon DVD camcorders, personal DVD recorders, etc. For beginners, the program offers the 'Recover DVD Video' feature based on a simple Wizard Interface. A new "Split video" option splits the recovered VOB files into several clips (scenes), automatically converting a "raw" DVD-video data into MPEG files without loss of quality. In contrast to VOB files, you can load MPEG files into your DVD mastering software directly, in order to create a new DVD disc with the recovered video.



A new View Image option allows to view JPEG images, created by Sony Mavica CD digital cameras and DVD camcorders.



CDRoller 6.60 has a fully localized German, Italian and Spanish versions with translated Help files and web pages.



CDRoller 6.60 gives you a friendly and easy-to-use User Interface with an intuitive list of CD/DVD recovery commands and built-in adviser with basic recommendations for beginners.



CDRoller 6.60 is available for Windows 95/98/ME/NT4/2000/XP/2003/Vista. It requires a Pentium or compatible CPU, 7 megabytes of HDD space and a CD or DVD drive.



CDRoller 6.60 costs $29.50(US) for a single-user license. Site licenses are available. You can download a free trial (demo) version of CDRoller on the web at http://www.cdroller.com. For more information, please visit CDRoller's website or send an e-mail to sales@cdroller.com



To order, please contact Register Now!, P.O. Box 1816 Issaquah, WA 98027 USA, voice: 1-877-353-7297 (US) or 1-952-646-5331 (Int.), fax: 1-888-353-7276, mention product # 5206-1



Evaluation Copy Available on Request



Digital Atlantic Corp., 1903 60th Place E., Suite M4103, Bradenton, FL 34203

Phone/FAX : 1-928-569-8435

E-mail : sales@cdroller.com

