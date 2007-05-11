Exact Wave CEO James Endicott Named Top Venture Entrepreneur by vSpring Captial

Orem, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2007 -- Exact Wave, a leading provider of on-demand data management solutions, is excited to announce that its CEO, James Endicott, has been named by vSpring Capital as one Utah’s top 100 entrepreneurs. The list of venture entrepreneurs, also known as the v|100, has been published annually since 2004.



This is the second year that Endicott has been included on the v|100, which recognizes outstanding entrepreneurs who have ties to the state of Utah. Those on the v|100 list are nominated and selected by their peers and recognized as entrepreneurs who are most likely to lead a successful information technology or biotech startup venture in the next five to seven years.



James has built numerous startups throughout his career. He founded and served as CEO of Millennium Quest, which was acquired in 1999. He is also a co-founder of Distriba, a web-based Distributor Marketing Management portal. In 2002 he co-founded Exact Wave, which has become one of the leading providers of on-demand data management solutions through ZIP Code Download and Qualified Address.



Endicott is listed among other high-profile professionals such as Dr. Edwin Catmull, co-founder of Pixar Animation Studios, and Kevin Rollins, CEO of Dell Corporation. The 2007 v|100 class includes a unique combination of experienced leaders and dynamic young entrepreneurs. The complete list can be found at http://www.vspring.com/.



About Exact Wave

Exact Wave (http://www.exactwave.com) develops innovative online software and provides postal data products to clients in multiple industries. Exact Wave leverages the power of the internet to help businesses increase revenue, improve response rates, streamline data management and direct mail operations, enhance e-commerce services, improve CRM, and reduce costs on postage, printing, and labor.



Exact Wave markets several products online through http://www.zipcodedownload.com and http://www.qualifiedaddress.com/. More than 80% of Fortune 500 Companies are current clients of Exact Wave or have purchased Exact Wave products since the company's inception in August 2002.



About vSpring Capital

vSpring Capital (http://www.vspring.com) is an early-stage venture capital firm with $260 million under management. With offices in Utah and New Mexico, vSpring invests in information technology and life science companies that have the potential to transform their markets and create lasting value.

