Session at “Mind Your Business Road Tour” Shows Triangle SMBs the Future of IT Management

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2007 -- When it comes to technology, most have a love-hate relationship. They love how it makes them more efficient and how information is literally at one’s fingertips. On the other hand, they hate that it is not always reliable. For instance, a computer can crash and suddenly – poof! – all work is lost. Or how a printer stops working just before it prints a big presentation and sneaky viruses crash networks. In business, there is almost nothing more frustrating and damaging to a company’s bottom line than unreliable technology.



A session led by Tim Finnegan, program director for TotalCare IT Solutions, at the upcoming “Mind Your Business” Road Tour on May 15 will discuss how TotalCare makes these frustrating IT issues an exception rather than a rule for many Triangle companies.



TotalCare, who is leading the evolution of IT management through their innovative, proprietary business model focused on preventing IT issues, detects and corrects issues with its clients’ technology before it wreaks havoc on their business and productivity. During the session, Finnegan will highlight North Carolina businesses that are a part of the next generation of companies using the technology.



The session will also explore cost-effective IT management for SMBs. As companies grow increasingly dependent on IT to increase productivity, establish a competitive advantage and ultimately grow profits, effectively managing an IT budget has become even more crucial to a company’s business planning process. Finnegan’s session will demonstrate how IT management has become as integral to its operations as water, electricity and telephone service, as well as demonstrate how the revolutionary service allows IT departments to better justify expenditures and positively impact bottom-line profits.



The technology road show will also include presentations and demos by Altiris, Cisco, Citrix, HP, Novell, Microsoft, Sun, Symantec and VMWare. Topics include security, collaboration, business continuity, virtualization, unified communications and more.



There is no charge to attend. Register at www.alphanumeric.com/mindyourbusiness.



About TotalCare IT Solutions:

TotalCare IT Solutions, a division of Alphanumeric Systems, Inc., is the leading provider of outsourced IT support services to small and mid sized businesses in the Carolinas.



The company’s proprietary 24x7x365 remote monitoring technology eliminates most computer related issues before they occur, saving clients from downtime and significantly reducing the costs associated with traditional “break/fix” site visits.



TotalCare is the smart, safe and secure solution for growing technology enabled businesses. Over the past 25 years the company has worked with more Triangle based companies than any other local IT company and supports over 10,000 devices for its roster of clients. TotalCare is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and provides IT services to companies throughout the Carolinas.



For more information, call 919-376-4518 or visit http://www.TotalCareITSolutions.com.



