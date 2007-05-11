Maple Technologies Releases User Administration Console Beta to Clients

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2007 -- Aspire’s Administration Console will allow clients the ability to make real-time changes to rate tables, rating algorithms, underwriting rules, and other table driven elements through the web-based interface. In addition, the Console will also maintain a complete and concise history of all such changes tracking values and effective periods for such criteria.



Maple's CEO, Nicholas Teetelli, commented by saying "We are truly excited by this new client-side capability which will afford our customers the flexibility to immediately respond to changing market and/or experience conditions through a real-time access point. Developing this type of a universal client interface in a fully custom-configured environment was challenging, however, we are now pleased to offer added value capability to our Aspire customers."



Maple Technologies noted that the Administration Console would be included as a standard feature in its Aspire Information System product once beta testing is completed over the next few months.



About Maple Technologies, LLC

Maple Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is web application development for the insurance industry. Its main product, Aspire, is a comprehensive web-based Internet insurance policy and claim management system. Aspire boasts cutting edge technologies that combine intuitive user interfaces with intelligent data structures. Through integration of the latest in web and database technologies, Aspire allows real time access to data while offering full policy and claim management capabilities that respond quickly.

