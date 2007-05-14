NTI Introduces SPLITMUX® Dual Screen Splitter/Video Wall Processor

Aurora, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2007 -- Network Technologies Inc today announced the addition of the SPLITMUX® Dual Screen Splitter/Video Wall Processor to its popular line of video products.



The SPLITMUX Dual Screen Splitter allows you to simultaneously display and monitor video signals from two different computers or video sources on a single screen. It also functions as a video wall processor, video scaler, PiP generator, and audio/video switch.



The SPLITMUX-SVDVI-2 supports resolutions up to 1900x1200 and can de-interlace 1080i to 1080p. It provides the ability to rotate, stretch and crop multiple images. The unit can be conveniently controlled via the IR remote control, front panel interface or RS232 commands.



The unique features of the SPLITMUX Dual Screen Splitter make it the ideal solution for many applications, including digital signage, trade shows, retail displays, videoconferencing and security applications.



Available for immediate sale, the SPLITMUX-SVDVI-2 dual screen splitter costs $4,499 each.



NTI units connect between computers and peripherals, are easy to use, and require no special tools or software for immediate operation. Customer satisfaction is supported with a two-year warranty on all parts and labor and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Responsive customer service and technical support are available to assist with product selection and user questions (800-742-8324, fax 330-562-1999, email sales@ntigo.com).



