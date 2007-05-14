AllWebMenus PRO v.4.2.650 Has Been Released

Athens, Greece -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2007 -- Likno Software is proud to announce the launch of AllWebMenus version 4.2.650, the most versatile system available for your web site navigation needs.



The new version of AllWebMenus brings you a full set of optimized existing and new features and properties, which make cross-browser menu-making easier for the professional and amateur web developer.



AllWebMenus resolves all existing DHTML incompatibilities across the major DHTML-enabled browsers (IE, Firefox, Netscape, Opera, Mozilla, Safari, Konqueror, etc.) and offers peace of mind to the professional web developer by producing truly cross-browser navigation menus. This process is transparent to the web developer who enjoys the design of cool navigation menus without bothering for the technicalities lying behind their creation.



Through the URL below you can browse through some of the examples already offered:

http://www.likno.com/awmstyles.php



Among the new features found in AllWebMenus version 4.2.650 are:



- Fixed in IE when you click on an item and the new page appears behind the current window.

- Optimized positioning feature.

- Bug fixes from previous version.



For more information on the features of the latest version of AllWebMenus please visit: http://www.likno.com/whatsnew.html



AllWebMenus v4.2.650 costs $59.95 for a single-user license and is available for Windows 95/98/ME/2000/NT/XP. The produced menus are functional in all DHTML-enabled browsers. The price also includes free customer support by our highly trained and friendly personnel that has earned Likno Software an extremely high reputation. The trial version can be downloaded from the Likno Software site, at http://www.likno.com/download.html. For more information please contact us at support@likno.com



About Likno Software

Likno Software, creators of AllWebMenus, is a leading software development company that over the past years has managed to establish itself in the international community of web developers as a leader in JavaScript / DHTML technology through its advanced software and services. Presently, Likno Software has also managed to become actively competitive in the Imaging market sector through the development of its innovative software and its advanced features.



Evaluation Copy Available on Request

Promotional material available at http://www.likno.com/affiliat.html

Screenshots available at http://www.likno.com/screenshots.html

Examples available at http://www.likno.com/examples.html

