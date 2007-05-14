Photo Frame Show - New Version 1.4.142 Has Been Released

Athens, Greece -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2007 -- Likno Software announces the release of the new version of its software Photo Frame Show - v1.4.142.



This imaging and desktop enhancement program was created having in mind those people who wish to enhance their digital photos by adding original and impressive frames to them in a fast an easy manner. Through its innovative graphical user interface, you can instantly blend your framed pictures to your desktop or use them to enhance your personal albums, projects or websites. Apart from the frames found in the program, you will find hundreds of original and creative frames that you can download from the online Frame Gallery found at www.frameshow.com. The online Frame Gallery includes categories such as: Classical, Shapes, Emotions, Occasions, Seasons, Sports, Funny, Just to Say..., Travel, Family, and many more!



The latest version of Photo Frame Show includes the following new functionalities:



- Optimized Importer (engine).

- Bug fixes of previous version.



Among the major features of the program are:



- Blending your framed pictures with your desktop wallpaper simply by dragging and dropping them at your desired location on screen.

- Printing your framed images through an on-screen "virtual" printer.

- E-mailing your framed images to your friends directly from within the program.

- Rotating-Resizing the selected frame or picture through user-friendly controls.

- Access to hundreds of frames found in our online Frame Gallery.



Photo Frame Show v1.4.142 costs $24.95 for a single-user license and can be securely downloaded at http://www.frameshow.com/download.htm . The price also entitles you to priority based customer support as well as access to hundreds of frames from the Online Frame Gallery.



About Likno Software

Frameshow.com's founding company, Likno Software, is a leading software development company that over the past years has managed to establish itself in the international community of web developers as a leader in JavaScript/DHTML technology through its advanced software and services. Presently, Likno Software has also managed to become actively competitive in the Imaging market sector through the development of its innovative program and its advanced features.



E-mail: support@frameshow.com

Product web site: http://www.frameshow.com

Corporate web site: http://www.likno.com

Promotional material available at: http://www.frameshow.com/promotional_material.htm

Examples available at: http://www.frameshow.com/examples.htm

Download available at: http://www.frameshow.com/download.htm

