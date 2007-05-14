Free MIDI File Player Shows the Sheet Music As the Notes Play

Bellevue, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2007 -- Notation Software's release of Notation Player 2.1 further enhances its free MIDI file player, which provides top-quality transcription of MIDI files to sheet music.



The Notation Player uses the same MIDI-to-notation technology that distinguishes the Notation Musician and Notation Composer products. Notation Player includes a built-in Internet browser that downloads, transcribes, and displays MIDI files as sheet music in a single click. Notation Player also serves a free sheet music viewer, printer, and player for Notation files created by Notation Composer and Musician.



The version 2.1 release of Notation Player Version 2.1 adds support for Windows Vista, support for automatic software updates, and forward and backward compatibility of Notation .not files.



Notation Player runs on Windows Vista, XP, ME, 2000, and 98. A fully functional version of Notation Player can be downloaded for free, with no time-limits, at Notation Software's web site, www.notation.com.





