Maple Technologies Announces Plans to Develop Captive Manager Information System

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2007 -- The enhancements to Maple Technologies’ Aspire Captive Suite product will focus specifically on firms engaged in the business of providing data management, actuarial reporting, financial reporting, statistical reporting and other data-mined processes critical for managers who are responsible for Captives, Fronting carriers and Risk Retention Groups.



Maple Technologies is currently engaged in advanced discussions with the captive management industry, including the captive division of a large global carrier, to map specifications for the design and develop a customized process and system. Aspire Captive Suite will be designed to perform and articulate day-to-day functional business requirements and generate analytical compilations critical to the captive manager’s responsibilities.



Captive protocols will include an interface designed to accept third-party data streams from the captive manager’s clients, and/or allow direct plug-in capability for those clients of the captive manager who choose to license a Maple information System product. The plug-in will provide the captive manager seamless access to client-side data in order to perform their services in connection with the client.



“Using the robust resources available from our flagship Aspire product,” says Nicholas Teetelli, Maple Tech’s CEO, “we believe Aspire Suite will offer a comprehensive, systemic solution that will wrap around captive management business requirements. We maintain a firm commitment toward this industry, and are happy to be one of the sponsors for this year’s Vermont Captive Insurance Association Conference. ”



The management suite will also afford the captive manager consolidated analytics capability across all clients, providing high-level compilations for the captive manager’s statistical evaluations. As a further service, the interface will also provide for authorized third-party, (e.g. reinsurers), access to data in connection with their specific transactional interests.



About Maple Technologies, LLC

Maple Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is web application development for the insurance industry. Its main product, Aspire, is a comprehensive web-based Internet insurance policy and claim management system. Aspire boasts cutting edge technologies that combine intuitive user interfaces with intelligent data structures. Through integration of the latest in web and database technologies, Aspire allows real time access to data while offering full policy and claim management capabilities that respond quickly.