EPAM Is Rated the Top Eastern European service Provider Within 'The 2007 Global Outsourcing 100' and Is the Only Regional Company Included in the Leaders Category

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2007 -- EPAM Systems, Inc., the leading global offshore software development services company with development centers in Central / Eastern Europe and Russia, has been named one of the world's best outsourcing service providers on "The 2007 Global Outsourcing 100" annual rating developed by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP). Additionally, EPAM is listed among the top outsourcing providers serving Software and Technology companies.



"The Global Outsourcing 100" and its sub-lists, featuring both today’s Leaders and tomorrow’s Rising Stars, have been specifically elaborated for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the outsourcing industry. The list includes companies from around the world providing the full spectrum of outsourcing services: information technology and business process outsourcing, as well as facility services, real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing, and logistics. The outsourcing service providers are ranked according to 18 criteria, including revenue, growth, number of employees, the skills and training of their workforce, number of technical and business certifications they secured, the track record of the management team, and quality of customer service.



Recognized for such strengths as size and growth, customer references, as well as management capabilities, EPAM Systems has made a leap from a Rising star in 2006, ranking 79, to a Leader in 2007, ranking 55, being the only software development outsourcer from Eastern Europe and Russia featured in the Leaders list.



"Being acknowledged by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals as one of the world's top offshore outsourcing providers for two years in a row is a great honour for EPAM," commented on the company's recognition Arkadiy Dobkin, EPAM CEO and President. "We are very proud to be awarded the Leader status this year which attests to our demonstrated capability to provide value to our customers through mature software development outsourcing processes."



About IAOP

The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) is the global, standard-setting organization and advocate for the outsourcing profession. IAOP’s global membership encompasses almost 500 organizations from around the world representing almost every industry segment and functional activity. These members are responsible for more than $60 million in annual outsourcing spending. In total, more than 40,000 individuals working in the field of outsourcing are members or users of the association’s services.



http://www.outsourcingprofessional.org



About EPAM Systems

Founded in 1993, EPAM Systems is independently recognized as a global service provider that demonstrates leadership, innovation and outstanding performance in software development outsourcing. Both in 2005 and 2006 EPAM was named No.1 of Top 5 IT Outsourcing providers in Central and Eastern Europe on the "Global Services 100" list by Global Services Magazine and neoIT. In 2006 EPAM was also named No.1 of "Top 10 ITO Offshore: Eastern/Central Europe" and No.3 of the global "Top 10 ITO: Specialty Application Development" within the Top 50 Best Managed Outsourcing Vendors study.



The company possesses the largest resource pool in Central / Eastern Europe and Russia and the strongest onsite presence in the US and EU: its offshore software development centers located across Russia, Hungary, Belarus, and Ukraine work in synergy with the client facing support and delivery operations in US, UK and Germany.



EPAM's customer base includes industry leaders such as Reuters, London Stock Exchange, Colgate-Palmolive, British Telecom, William Hill, Empire and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Schlumberger and Halliburton and technology leaders such as SAP, BEA Systems, Microsoft, and Hyperion.



http://www.epam.com

