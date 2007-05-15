SiberLogic Announces SiberSafe CMS Integration With FrameMaker 7.2 Application Pack for DITA

Vaughan, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2007 -- Society for Technical Communication, 54th Annual Conference, Minneapolis, MN – May 14, 2007 – SiberLogic, a leading provider of XML content technology, today announces a new integration of SiberSafe DITA Edition with Adobe's FrameMaker 7.2 Application Pack for DITA.



Similar to the previous acclaimed integration of SiberSafe XML CMS and structured FrameMaker, this new DITA integration delivers SiberSafe DITA Edition functionality from within Adobe's FrameMaker 7.2 Application Pack for DITA. Currently in public beta, the Application Pack extends the structured authoring functionality of FrameMaker to allow authors to work efficiently with DITA-based content. Yet as the adoption of the topic-based content approach increases, so does the requirement for the management and reuse of that content.



With the Application Pack configured, SiberSafe automatically adjusts its integrated menu options to deliver seamless DITA content management functionality from within FrameMaker. The SiberSafe/FrameMaker DITA integration now takes documentation team members from an initial topic writing assignment straight through to multi-channel publishing of technical content. From the familiar FrameMaker environment, users can now open a document and retrieve topic-based content along with associated dependencies such as xref targets, link targets, conref targets, and referenced images. Content reuse is streamlined and straightforward via SiberSafe’s support for content references (conrefs). And SiberLogic's flexible, powerful workflow functionality is available directly from the FrameMaker menu: authoring and review assignments are submitted and automatically distributed via workflow email; each contributor has a list of tasks and knows how and when to execute them; and managers can keep track of progress and resource allocation.



With a host of additional features such as collaborative review and translation management, the complexity of the technical documentation process is reduced to a single integrated platform that delivers:



*On- and off-line DITA authoring

*Robust DITA content reuse and repurposing

*Automated workflow control

*Single-source DITA publishing framework

*DITA link management

*Collaborative review of DITA content

*Versioning of DITA topics and maps

*Fragment-level management of DITA topic maps

*Translation management of DITA content

*DITA task analysis

*DITA content traceability

*and much more



"FrameMaker authors that are working with DITA will see significant benefits to our new integration," says Ian Lee, VP Sales & Marketing at SiberLogic. "FrameMaker is a critical tool for many of our SiberSafe customers and this new integration delivers sophisticated DITA support and conref-based content reuse from a comfortably familiar user interface. We are delighted to be announcing our SiberSafe/FrameMaker DITA integration at this year's summit of the Society for Technical Communication, where FrameMaker, DITA, and content management are always top of mind."



More information: http://www.siberlogic.com/framemaker/

