UTV Premieres 'Life In A…METRO' Online at Rajshri.com

Maharashtra, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2007 -- In an attempt to reach a global South Asian audience, UTV Motion Pictures, one of India's leading studios, announced the online release of its forthcoming film 'Life In A METRO', day and date with its worldwide theatrical release, on India's leading broadband video portal, Rajshri.com. Directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, ‘Life In A METRO’ features a powerhouse of talent – Shilpa Shetty, Shiney Ahuja, Sharman Joshi, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kay Kay Menon and Kangna Ranaut and is scheduled for release worldwide in cinemas and online on May 11, 2007.



Says Siddharth Roy Kapur, Executive Vice President - Marketing, Distribution & Syndication, UTV Motion Pictures, "UTV is committed to increasing opportunities for audiences around the world to legally access our content in as convenient a manner as possible and in the best quality. Coupled with this, we are constantly looking to innovate on developing new revenue streams and this initiative is another example of that. Post the successful online release of Hattrick, we are very excited about continuing our partnership with Rajshri.com and believe that the online premiere of ‘Life In A…METRO’ is a win-win for all, the biggest winners being consumers worldwide. Rajshri.com has proved this model and its technological competence with successful online premieres of Vivah and Hattrick and we are proud to partner with a company as transparent as Rajshri Media for the online distribution of ‘Life In A METRO’."



Rajjat A. Barjatya, Managing Director, Rajshri Media (P) Limited says "With the successful online premieres of Vivah and Hattrick, Rajshri.com has emerged as a proven platform for day and date releases of new Hindi films online. Progressive content owners are monetising the potential of this complementary distribution channel. We are delighted to premiere ‘Life In A METRO’ and continue our successful association with UTV in our quest to provide a legal alternative to moviegoers worldwide. In a very short span of time, Rajshri.com has become the first choice and one of the only sources of legitimate Indian entertainment video content, new and old, for global Indians and South Asians in markets across the world, many of which are not served by legitimate theatrical or home video distribution."



This offering is primarily designed to cater to the South Asian and NRI diaspora overseas. The original Hindi version of ‘Life In A METRO’ as well as subtitled versions will be available online. The film will be available for a 72-hour download on-demand 24/7 starting 12 noon IST from May 11, 2007. Low and High bandwidth versions of the film will be available at USD 9.99 and USD 19.99 respectively.

