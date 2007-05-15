Basketball Goal Overstocks Now Available From Leading On-line Goal Store

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2007 -- The Mark IV and Mark V models of the popular Goalrilla Goals basketball goals are now available at basketballgoalstore.com at a significant discount due to an available, limited inventory of overstocks. This is a rare opportunity to purchase a leading basketball hoop, backboard and installation system at discounted prices due to the addition of the 2007 Goalrilla Goal model to national inventories.



“The Mark IV and V overstocks are brand new, in-the-box, high-quality Goalrilla Goals, now listed at a price lower than virtually any retail outlet anywhere,” said Brad Riley, owner of basketballgoalstore.com. “Inventory surplus like this is a rare opportunity to own a genuine Goalrilla Goal system at a significantly reduced price.”



Goalrilla Goals are recognized as one of the leading basketball goal systems available today, with tempered glass backboards, Pro-Style flex goals, solid-state steel construction and adjustable goal heights so the basketball goal grows as the family grows.



“We certainly love the Goalrilla Goals, and welcome the opportunity to make these, and other high quality basketball goal systems, available to consumers,” Riley added. “And while only 20 percent of our business comes from selling overstocked goals, we certainly enjoy this limited-time-only chance to offer a great pair of Goalrilla Goal products.”



Basketballgoalstore.com offers an internet price match guarantee with each overstock purchase. For details, visit http://www.basketballgoalstore.com/go/price-match-guarantee.

