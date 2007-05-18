Global Vision Heads to East Pack with Automated Proofreading Solutions

Montreal, Qc -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2007 -- Global Vision, the leader in automated proofreading solutions for the pharmaceutical and consumer packaged goods industries will be demonstrating its packaging verification technology at East Pack June 12th to 14th, 2007. Global Vision will be giving live demonstrations on how their solutions can help prevent copy and artwork related errors on packaging at booth #4409.



“Our clients produce thousands of packaging components each year in a multitude of languages and designs. Keeping track of changes and ensuring the accuracy of all these components is an extremely difficult task, especially with changing regulations, the participation of numerous individuals and departments, lengthy artwork approvals and quality control checks,” said Reuben Malz, President of Global Vision. “By taking the proper precautions to secure their packaging workflow, our customers have seen a decrease in time-to-market and artwork approvals, along with significant improvements in their processes.”



Digital-Page, an automated artwork comparator, verifies graphical and textual elements of two documents for differences. Digital-Page outlines any changes that may occur such as color, font, registration, and missing or added text. Detailed accountability is attainable with its extensive reporting feature that documents all changes, thereby ensuring the accuracy of printed packaging materials.



Docu-Proof, a text verification tool, detects all changes in documents regardless of layout or format. It includes the inspection of foreign language characters and even Braille. It allows the user to ensure complete precision when reviewing and publishing critical documents. Docu-Proof dramatically eases the challenges that professionals face on a daily basis when trying to manage and ensure the accuracy of packaging components, contracts, and publications.



All systems meet FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and EMEA requirements.



For more information on the East Pack product demonstrations or general inquiries visit www.globalvisioninc.com or contact info@globalvisioninc.com.



About Global Vision



Global Vision provides automated proofreading solutions that enable organizations to achieve unprecedented content integrity. Companies from around the world rely on Global Vision to help them reduce the risk of textual or artwork errors from occurring throughout their workflow. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Global Vision has worldwide representation.



Global Vision led the migration from manual proofreading to automation – gaining an unmatched reputation for vision and technology along the way. For over a decade, Global Vision has helped clients increase inspection accuracy, speed, productivity, and process efficiencies. More information is available at www.globalvisioninc.com

