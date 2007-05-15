MomMeTV Celebrates One Year Anniversary With New Social Networking Just For Moms

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2007 -- MomMe TV, one of the first Internet-based television networks devoted to real moms, utilizes its proven grassroots approach to offer high quality original web video content featuring practical advice, useful information, and interesting stories from moms and moms to be. This Mother’s Day, MomMeTV, marks its first year anniversary by expanding beyond TV with social networking capabilities and offering parents the ultimate in online video featuring the "Motherload," a plethora of new online video-driven channels dedicated to all stages of motherhood. MomMeTV, http://www.MomMeTV.com, has over 25 channels, which means there’s a channel for all moms with various interests. Channels include: MomMe Baby TV, MomMe Health and Fitness TV, MomMe Work at Home TV, MomMe Pregnancy TV, MomMe Teen TV and many more.



The new "My MomMe TV Social Network" powered by One Site, allows moms to share photos and videos, start blogging, send and receive messages, discover social groups and start your own, connect with other moms like you and best of all create a profile page with your own url. Last year MomMeTV partnered with Brightcove www.brightcove.com to provide the video robust media experience allowing all of the channels to be syndicated for free to any web site owner who is looking to enter the fast growing media business of Internet TV.



MomMe TV is easy for busy moms to quickly navigate through these "snack-sized" web-parenting videos. The short videos, which are from one to three minutes long, are perfect for the fast-paced moms who have more to do than time to do it, yet want to connect with others on topics that interest them from working at home to health and fitness. Similar to Rachael Ray and her 30-minute easy dinners, MomMeTV Founder, Missy Depew, offers a down to earth appeal with her web destination giving moms the perfect place to meet, share videos, and have some fun.



Last year alone, the parenting Internet television channel made tremendous strides in the parenting world by forming alliances with many top notch parenting sites such as Baby Universe, Parenthood.com, TheMomlink.com, momswhothink.com, wahmsunited.com, wahm.tv. and Kaboose.com. This year MomMeTV’s commitment is to continue to empower moms to be able to easily share their stories and favorite videos with their friends and business associates.



MomMe TV's first year success has shown that moms long to be Internet savvy and part of the video revolution. For busy moms, between doctor appointments, soccer practices and dance classes, MomMe TV offers a quick and easy step by step way to upload family-friendly video to share with other moms and to syndicate videos. Currently MomMe TV offers stay-at-home moms, work-at-home moms, parenting websites or Internet TV websites free videos. By placing free MomMe TV video content on websites, blogs, discussion boards or MySpace pages, all the above stated parenting channels reach thousands of moms all over the world. Whether you're an individual content enthusiast or a global media business, the MomMe TV syndication offers compelling parenting video content.



For the work-at-home-mom, uploading their own video to MomMe TV offers the ability to gain more exposure and provide a more detailed look at products and services. Also adding video content can easily help these working moms generate more sales for their at home businesses and can be a great new vehicle to reach parents and their social networks. As DePew states, “I’m a work-at-home mom and I know that hearing other moms' advice and stories have really helped me be a happier more well informed parent. I am convinced that Internet television is our future and I am confident MomMe TV will continue to be forefront in parenting video-based websites."



Currently MomMe TV can be seen at http://www.MomMeTV.com. Stop by today and see what a difference a community of moms working together can make.

