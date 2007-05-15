BSC Enterprises Announces Affiliate Program

King of Prussia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2007 -- Denis Bischoff of BSC Enterprises announced today that his company will be launching a free affiliate program designed to market the Bad Air Sponge. Internet sales of the product have increased significantly since the item is no longer available at Sharper Image locations. BSC has taken over web distribution of the Bad Air Sponge, which was a very successful product for the Sharper Image, moving over a quarter of a million units per year. “Our sales are not that high yet, but we feel that a free affiliate program will be a great way to help increase online sales and spread the word about our product” Bischoff told us.



Although the Bad Air Sponge is sold by some retail outlets, the new primary point of sales is through the web. BSC has enjoyed tremendous success and growth though traditional marketing (ad words, search engine recognition, word of mouth sales, etc), but Bischoff feels that the power of an affiliate program will send his company into a whole new direction of growth. Mr. Bischoff and BSC Enterprises hope the new affiliate program will capitalize on the whole spectrum of internet entrepreneurs, from the home based affiliates all the way to large recognized websites.



The ultimate key to the success the new affiliate program will be the product itself. The Bad Air Sponge has a high re-order rate with customers buying an average of 10 Bad Air Sponges per year. What the affiliate can expect is a high occurrence of recurring revenue. Bischoff sees the actual product as the key to the success of the program. “Once a client, always a client” Bischoff told us.

