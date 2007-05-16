Rich and Free – The Entrepreneurs Guide to Creating Wealth and Personal Freedom

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2007 -- Smarter people do tend to make more money at jobs but when it comes to creating wealth, average intelligence does just fine. Getting rich has virtually nothing to do with a high IQ. Creating wealth is about financial literacy, mastering skills and developing a positive can-do attitude.



We are in the best of times for entrepreneurs; you can get rich faster today than any time in history. However, the system of wealth distribution is not fair or democratic, the government gives tax advantages and special favors to business and entrepreneurs while average income earners pay higher taxes with less benefits and even loss potential. The difference between just working and doing the right thing is the key to creating wealth in today’s economy that is rotating away from workers while encouraging entrepreneurs.



This book explains wealth-creating skills and shows you how to think like an entrepreneur and take advantage of opportunity in our fast fast-changing times. Rich and Free is a street-smart guide of real-life experiences for those who are looking to earn more and keep more of what they earn.



Brian J. Bieler, author of Powerful Steps-10 Essential Career Skills and Business Strategies for the Workplace Warrior has more than thirty-five years of entrepreneurial and business experience from Women’s Wear Daily, Mademoiselle Magazine, General Manager of 7 Major Market Radio Stations coast to coast from Honolulu, Hawaii to Washington, DC, President of the Viacom Radio Group New York City, produced seminars for Excellerated Business Schools and was President of Westworks Marketing in La Jolla, California.



