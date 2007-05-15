Honestech’s Easy Video Editor – Beginners Video Editing Solution Now Available

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2007 -- Honestech, Inc., a leading developer and marketer of digital video and Internet Protocol (IP) software technology for multimedia content on PCs, handheld devices and phones, has released a trial version of its leading Easy Video Editor 2.0 video editing software suite. Downloadable from more than two hundred web sites, the trial version provides 30 days of full functionality.



Honestech Easy Video Editor 2.0 is an easy to use suite of video editing software that enables novice users to compile professional looking movies from their existing personal videos, digital still images, and audio files. With its user-friendly and intuitive interface, Honestech Easy Video Editor 2.0 is simple enough for first time users yet powerful enough to enable users to create professional quality videos.



Easy Video Editor 2.0 is compatible with other Honestech products. For example, you could use Honestech’s Video Patrol 5.0, which enables PCs to capture and save images and video in MPEG file format enabling remote monitoring and recording providing security, baby sitter monitoring, or pet monitoring, for video recording and then edit the captured video with Easy Video Editor 2.0, and burn the video to CD or DVD with Honestech’s Fireman 3.0



Retail versions of Honestech’s products, including; Easy Video Editor 2.0 Video Editing Solution, VHS to DVD 3.0 Deluxe an Analog to Digital Video format conversion kit for converting VHS to DVD, MY IPTV & CAM Anywhere an Internet Protocol (IP) Television and Camera kit for remote viewing, Video Patrol 5.0 an internet access video surveillance system and Fireman 3.0 CD/DVD Burner an easy to use CD and DVD burning utility, are available at leading retailers including; Fry’s Electronics, CompUSA, Costco, Office Max, Office Depot, and Amazon.com, and are available from the companies web site at www.Honestech.com. The full version of Easy Video Editor 2.0 is widely available with a suggested retail price of $29.99.



About Honestech, Inc.

Honestech, Inc. is a premier supplier of digital video and Internet Protocol (IP) communication and entertainment solutions. Founded in 1998 by a group of digital pioneers, the company’s vision is to bring high-quality digital video into PC, handheld and phone users’ daily lives by transforming the way digital video is created, delivered and experienced. As a pioneer of real-time MPEG encoding/decoding software technologies, Honestech is working with innovative companies around the world to enable the transition from analog to digital video. Honestech has offices in Austin, Texas, Taipei, Taiwan, Tokyo, Japan and Daejeon, Korea.



For more information about Video Editor 7.0 Video Editing Solution and Honestech, visit www.honestech.com.



