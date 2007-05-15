Educational Children’s Show “The Soccer Academy” to Air on National U.S. Television

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2007 -- The critically-acclaimed children’s television show, “The Soccer Academy,” is set to be broadcast nationally throughout the United States starting Saturday morning, May 19, 2007. The show will air on both Saturday and Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m. PST and 7:30 p.m. EST.



“The Soccer Academy,” filmed on location in a variety of countries including the U.S., Belize, Syria, Spain, Jordan, Dubai and Italy, is a travel, adventure and cultural show that promotes global peace through better understanding of people and their culture. It does so against the backdrop of soccer. The show features soccer instructional tips, the exploration of foreign countries and cultures, and interviews with pro soccer players from a myriad of nations. It also highlights everyday children who love to play soccer, as well as a multitude of fans from around the globe.



Due to its uplifting and positive message for children and teens, “The Soccer Academy” qualifies as a children-friendly program from an instructional and educational perspective.



Stations and networks featuring “ The Soccer Academy” include: KJLA - Los Angeles, Ca., KSEE NBC – Fresno, Ca. , WKMG CBS – Orlando, Fl., WPLG ABC – Miami, Fl., KPRC NBC – Houston, Tx., KSAT ABC - San Antonio, Tx., KVIA ABC - El Paso, Tx., KRGV ABC - Harlingen/McAllen, Tx., KLAS CBS - Las Vegas , Nv., KRNV NBC - Reno , Nv., KWBA CW - Tucson , Az., and KYMA NBC – Yuma, Az.. A full listing of stations and call letters can be found at The Soccer Academy website (www.socceracademy.tv).



The Soccer Academy© is produced by L.A.-based, Capistrano Films, a film production company dedicated and devoted to spreading uplifting and inspirational messages through multi-media sources. Capistrano’s projects can be viewed on their website at www.CapistranoFilms.tv.



“The Soccer Academy” is currently broadcast in over 22 different countries around the world to millions of viewers.

