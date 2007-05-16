Bustamante, Chiklis Round Two, Shield’s Final Season.

Yorba Linda, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2007 -- The Colombian born actor, Hector Luis Bustamante, will join the cast of FX’s hit series ‘The Shield’ for one final season. Hector will reprise his role of ‘Luis Aramboles,’ a Mexican intelligence officer gone rogue. Hector will guest star in the current season (Season Six) of ‘The Shield’ opposite the current cast, which features Emmy-winning actor Michael Chiklis and Forest Whitaker. Filming for Season Seven and final season of ‘The Shield’ is set to start sometime in June 2007.



Hector also guest stars in Jon Feldman's pilot 'Big Shot' a.k.a. ‘Perfect Gentleman.’ 'Big Shots,’ follows the lives of four dysfunctional high-powered CEOs or CEOs-to-be (Dylan McDermott, Michael Vartan, Christopher Titus, Joshua Malina) who are friends and members of the same golf club, Bustamante will play 'Hector' a chef at the golf club.



Jon Harmon Feldman wrote the pilot and serves as Executive Producer, producing for Warner Bros., TV. Charles McDougal, who directed the pilot for Desperate Housewives is the director.



Bustamante most recently guest starred in NBC's critically praised drama "Crossing Jordan." His credits include FOX's "24," “Standoff,” “Til’ Death,” and CBS’s "Without a Trace." Bustamante is repped by Lin Bickelmann of Encore Artists Management.

