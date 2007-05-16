Bring Linear Programming Solver Gipals32 Into Your Application

Kitchener, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2007 -- Optimalon Software has released a new version of the library Gipals32 that main purpose is to provide a simple and reliable way to solve any kind of the linear programming tasks.



Linear programming is widely used in logistic, transportation, oil refinery, financial and many other practical applications to find a solution that maximizes profit or minimizes costs.



The typical example of the linear programming task is the transport problem, which requires finding a plan that minimizes the transportation cost of goods from few warehouses to several clients.



The library can easily find the solution or state the solution doesn’t exist for any kind of linear programs with unlimited number of variables and constraints.



Gipals32 is a Windows – based library and therefore it can be easily integrated into existing or new applications for Windows written on C++, VB, VC++, C#, Delphi and other programming languages. The library provides a simple application programming interface (API) that allows specifying or modifying the linear programming tasks using few functions and tune the optimization engine according to the user’s requirements.



The main features of Gipals32 are:



· Robust Interior-Point method for fast and reliable solution.

· Unlimited number of variables and constraints.

· Flexible preprocessing to reduce the task’s size and optimization time.

· Constraint matrix scaling to improve the numeric stability.

· Iterative refinement to improve the solution quality and reduce the number of iteration.

· High order Gondzio correction to improve the solution quality.

· Special method for handling dense columns constraint matrix.

· Support the industrial standard format of linear programs.

· Simple programming interface.



Gipals32 is available on try-before-buy basis that means anyone can download it for free and test it for 30-days trial period.



More information about the library is available at Optimalon Software website: http://www.optimalon.com/product_gipals32.htm

