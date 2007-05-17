e-Zest Solutions Attains Microsoft Small Business Specialist Certification

Pune, Maharashtra, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2007 -- e-Zest Solutions announced today that it has attained the Small Business Specialist certification from Microsoft. To attain this new certification, e-Zest has demonstrated expertise in planning and building Microsoft solutions for small businesses.



“e-Zest is extremely pleased with new status as a Small Business Specialist,” said Mr. Devendra Deshmukh, CEO, e-Zest Solutions. “This special certification shows that we have proven expertise in delivering high-value, strategic solutions for small businesses. Small Business Specialist status also provides us with early line of sight to new products, services and programs from Microsoft, which can extend the value we bring to our SME clients.” He further explained “This status does not mean that e-Zest only focuses on SME sector, but emphasizes e-Zest do have competency to deliver Microsoft Solutions to Small businesses as well. e-Zest do continue to focus on Microsoft Solutions for Fortune 1000 and Medium size enterprises & our Microsoft Certified Gold Partner status really helps for same.”



“Small business customers are recognizing the competitive value of Microsoft solutions that are designed and configured to meet their business needs,” said Mr. Amol Pande, COO, e-Zest Solutions.



Ashish Gupta CTO proclaimed “Our Microsoft solutions specialists have both the technical expertise and business domain knowledge to help small business customers take full advantage of Microsoft’s technology offerings.”



As part of the Small Business Specialist Community, e-Zest will receive a rich set of support from Microsoft, including access to training specifically designed to benefit small business customers. The Small Business Specialist Community, available as part of the Microsoft Partner Program, was developed in response to input from customers and partners that expressed a need to build easier connections that enable small-business customers to quickly and easily identify technology partners best suited to support them.



e-Zest, a leading provider of Outsourced Software Product Development and bespoke/custom software services to organizations, achieved Microsoft Gold Certified partner status in January 2007, with competencies in Custom Development Solutions and Data Management Solutions.



