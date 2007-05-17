Floating Bed and Breakfast Offers Unique Way of Visiting San Francisco

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2007 -- When many people think of vacationing in San Francisco, the first thing that comes to mind is the need for good accommodations. Generally people will choose a hotel situated in a prime downtown location to ride on some of the vintage cable cars and catch all of the city’s culture and nightlife. However Galena on the Bay has introduced a truly different way of experiencing San Francisco. Their 40’ sailboat “Galena” lets visitors enjoy the bed and breakfast experience with overnight stays on the water in one of the most beautiful harbors in the city. Galena also allows vacationers to take chartered sailing tours along the San Francisco waterfront. With this trendy new service ready to catch wind, Galena on the Bay, LLC decided to ask LogoBee.com to create their logo design and website to help promote their grand opening this summer.



This was an interesting project for the designers at LogoBee, who even learned about sailing and San Francisco in the process. What’s most interesting about Galena On the Bay is their location, situated right in the heart of the city at South Beach Harbor. The 40’ sailboat is stationed (berthed) at the very end of the dock, ensuring amazing views of the San Francisco Bay Bridge and departing / arriving vessels. Just footsteps away from the harbor is the Embarcadero in the South of Market district (SOMA), which offers an array of cultural attractions including the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Yerba Buena Gardens and the newly restored Ferry Building featuring only local businesses. In addition, many wonderful restaurants are just a short walk away. Needless to say there are many things to do in and around the Harbor. Hostesses Stacey Benfer and Roxanne Johnson even offer tickets to San Francisco Giants baseball games that take place in the AT&T stadium right next to the marina.



Galena on the Bay, LLC has been worked on extensively to ensure that guests have all the creature comforts of upscale hotels. Every detail has been thought of to compliment the classic design of Galena; teak wood décor, brass lanterns and stained glass adorn the stateroom and galley and many amenities are included in an overnight stay. Complimentary California wine and refreshments in addition to breakfast are provided. Two guest passes to the nearby San Francisco Bay Club and Spa are even included!



When LogoBee began working on the new logo, the setting of this vacation hot-spot literally became the inspiration of the design. The finalized logo depicts an outline of Galena sitting abstractly underneath the tremendous archway of the Golden Gate Bridge, an easily recognized and treasured landmark. The arches and mast of the boat help to provide balance in the logo, incorporating the original font layout that can be found on the sides of Galena. LogoBee has also gone on to design them a new website. The web design is essentially an extension of the logo, maintaining a warm, relaxing yet high-class look. The web site allows people from all around the world to see and read about the company and services provided. With a click of a button would-be vacationers are able to see the attractive exterior and interior spaces of Galena, in addition to updated price listings.



“We’re so happy with the finished logo and web design. LogoBee really helped us define our image, which has been carefully developed with our target clientele in mind. The website has a very classy, relaxing feel to it which is exactly the type image we are trying to portray” said Benfer.



“We think Galena offers a very special way of seeing San Francisco from a fresh perspective. We’re look forward to making lasting impressions with our guests in the “City by the Bay”!



For more information about Galena On the Bay, LLC please visit their website at www.galenaonthebay.org



Contact: galenaonthebay@sbcglobal.net or 415-533-3752 to schedule your Boat & Breakfast accommodations or charter.

