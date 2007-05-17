MetalUnderground.com Sponsors Forwardhead Release Party and Forthcoming 'Taking Back the Suffering' World Tour

Frederick, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2007 -- Metalunderground.com has signed on as a sponsor of local Parkville, Maryland alternative-metal band Forwardhead's release party concert and forthcoming worldwide tour.



Hard Volume recording artist Forwardhead, often compared to Tool both for their vocals and bass-heavy and sometimes spacey sound, recently released their debut full-length album "Pieces" on May 1, 2007.



The all-ages release party event will take place on May 26, 2007 at the Ram's Head Live in Baltimore, MD. Special guests for the event include Blind Rhetoric, Forgotten, Seventh Seal and Tommyhate. Forwardhead's new video for their first single, "Second Guess," will also be premiered at the show and every $15 ticket includes a free copy of the new release "Pieces," making this show one that fans of heavy music should not miss.



Hard Volume label owner Joe Natoli is vehement about the importance of the release party show on May 26: "This gig is our chance to show the naysayers that the only thing that truly matters is the music. It's an opportunity to prove that size is irrelevant, that the independent labels and musicians bring something to the table that's as good as (or better) than what the mainstream shoves down our throats every day."



The show will be the first show of the 2007-2008 "Taking Back the Suffering" world tour, which will see the band tour North America, Canada, the Netherlands and several other countries. The tour is still being booked and tour dates will be announced at a future date.



Metalunderground.com founder Doug Gibson commented on the sponsorship arrangement, "Supporting local bands is one of the best ways to support underground metal and Hard Volume has a number of quality metal bands from our area on their roster. Furthermore, Forwardhead has the potential to break through with their debut release and one of the most rewarding parts of doing what I do is seeing underground bands 'make it' and become successful."



About Metalunderground.com:

With a mission to help readers discover new metal music, Metalunderground.com has been faithfully serving mainstream and underground metal news for over six years. In addition to comprehensive news coverage, the site also features reviews, interviews, band info, live concert reports, photos and more, updated daily by a dedicated staff of die-hard metalheads. For more information on Metalunderground.com, visit http://www.metalunderground.com/ or contact owner Doug Gibson at pr2007[AT]metalunderground.com or 301-512-4495.



About Hard Volume Records:

An independent label showcasing all subgenres of Metal, Hard Volume Records is made up of dedicated warriors who refuse to be spoon-fed by major conglomerate record cartels and an uninformed mass media. Hard Volume is committed to exposing the masses to ear-shattering, life-changing music created by truly creative, passionate musicians. Hard Volume will not rest until original, independent hard + heavy music is given the respect and attention it so fiercely deserves. For more information on Hard Volume Records, please visit http://www.hardvolume.com/ or email info[AT]hardvolume.com.

