CustomScoop Joins with Topaz Partners to Educate PRSA Members on Social Media

Concord, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2007 -- CustomScoop, a leader in customizable media monitoring and analysis services, partnered today with Topaz Partners to provide a workshop for communications professionals on social media. Arranged in partnership with the Yankee Chapter of PRSA, the workshop is designed to help PR professionals not only understand this medium better but give them the tools they need to participate in it. Chip Griffin, CEO of CustomScoop and Doug Haslam of Topaz Partners will be speaking at the event.



“Many communications professionals understand that social media has reached a point where it can no longer be ignored when building a PR strategy,” states Chip Griffin, CEO of CustomScoop, “but that doesn’t make blogging or podcasting any less intimidating to someone who’s never tried it before. We hope to make the topic and the medium more approachable to the public relations professionals who attend the workshop.”



Topics to be covered at the workshop:



- What is social media?

- What does this mean for PR professionals?/The Future of the Press Release

- Why monitor social media?

- What to measure?



CustomScoop’s own blog monitoring and analysis service, BuzzPerception, helps clients better understand and manage their brand perception online. Our intelligence experts work with clients to determine relevant topics to monitor and then proprietary technology is paired with personal research to effectively monitor blogs. The client team then analyzes content for tonality and relevancy, and presents actionable intelligence to clients in customized reports.



