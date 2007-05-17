iLink Attains ISV NXT Delivery Partner Status for the Microsoft NXT Program for ISVs

Fairfax, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2007 -- Microsoft has chosen iLink for its top-quality service and proven track records of providing cost-effective porting services, to assist ISVs in migrating their products or solutions to Microsoft technologies. iLink offers end-to-end services including application development, product development, product augmentation and migration.



iLink has been helping ISVs to modernize their products using the latest Microsoft technologies such as the .NET Framework 3.0, SQL Server 2005, Office 2007, SharePoint Portal Server, and Windows Vista. iLink and Microsoft will be able to help businesses with every step of their migration, from planning through product launch and beyond.



“As a NXT delivery partner iLink has been be helping ISVs migrate their solution quickly, adding value to the software development. Apart from getting end-to-end support from the NXT partners, ISVs gain competitive advantage with offers from Microsoft such as licensing, training and telesales campaign support” said Mahadevan, Practice Director, iLink Systems, Inc.



“As Microsoft’s NXT delivery partner, iLink has helped clients migrate from MYSQL or DB2 to SQL Server on the Database side, from AS400 and Novell Netware to Windows on the OS side, and have helped several clients migrate to the .Net framework” said Vishwenath Kizhapandal, COO of iLink Systems, Inc. He added that “Our customers are looking to us to implements various Microsoft technologies to bridge the gap between their business demands and technology capabilities. They need to trust in someone that can act as an expert adviser for their long-term strategic technology plans.”



About iLink Systems



iLink Systems is high quality software solution provider with core competencies in definition and development of software products which includes requirement analysis, user experience and technology architecture, solution development and eMarketing enablement. iLink offers product development services to ISVs and ASPs, horizontal solutions around User Experience, Information worker, Business Intelligence, Business process and integration, and Mobility solutions and select vertical solutions to enterprise and medium sized businesses in Telecom, Insurance, Healthcare, Government, Non-profit, and Online Retail verticals.



iLink’s clients include GE Healthcare, Genesys, Talisma, Bentley in the ISV space and companies like Cingular Wireless, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft in the enterprise space. As a Microsoft Gold Partner and Vendor, iLink is positioned among the top Microsoft based solution providers. iLink operates from its offices in Seattle WA, Fairfax VA, Atlanta, GA and Chennai, India. More information can be found at www.ilink-systems.com or please contact:

