Whirlpool Europe Adopts UbiEst Mapping Technologies

Treviso, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2007 -- Whirlpool Europe, leader in production and marketing of of major home appliances, chooses UbiEst, italian company specialized in web-based mapping technologies, as technological partner to support visibility strategy of Whirlpool’s network across Europe.



Whirlpool local websites for Italy, Finland, Spain, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Rumania, Portugal, Polonia, Sweden, and soon Hungary, Russia, Czech Rep. and Slovakia integrate online “store locator” services by UbiEst to provide to online visitors information and routes to reach assiatance centres ans points of sale based on proximity criteria.



Among the reasons for choosing UbiEst technology are the services’ interface flexibility, the extended geographic coverage and the fast time-to-market of UbiESt “Store Locator” solution. UbiEst services allow Whirlpool to manage multiple language localizations and layouts: ie, Whirlpool Germany website features different interface “look-and-feel” for “Whirlpool” and “Bauknecht” ranges. An important asset of the project is the backoffice management suite: a fully web based secure-access system allowing each European office to independently manage and update database of dealers, technical partners and other points of interest.



“Whirlpool Europe is a typical example of our approach to big dimension projects” explains Alberto Falcione, UbiEst Sales Executive Officer, “Director Trades them UbiEst “short times, maximum customization flexibility and high levels of performance. Moreover, Whirlpool has demonstrated an extraordinary innovation attitude into adopting Internet-based solutions. It has been among our customers to adopt “GeoLogs”, a new set of location intelligence reports allowing to monitor web popularity of corporate points of interst for marketing and sale scopes.”.



Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of major home appliances, with annual sales of more than $18 billion, 73,000 employees and nearly 73 manufacturing and technology centers around the globe. The company markets Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Jenn-Air, Amana, Brastemp, Bauknecht, Consul and other major brand names to consumers in more than 170 countries.

Whirlpool Europe became the wholly owned subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation in July 1991. With an Operations center in Varese (ITALY) and more than 14,000 employees, Whirlpool Europe markets Whirlpool, Bauknecht, KitchenAid, Maytag, Amana, Ignis, Polar, Laden (in France). Principal products are Automatic Dryers, Automatic Washers, Countertop Appiances, Fabric Fresheners, Built-in Hobs, Built-in Ovens, Compressors, Dishwashers, Free-standing Cookers, Freezers, Microwave Ovens, Ranges and Refrigerators. Now, with a presence throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific, Whirlpool Europe ranks as the third largest appliance producer in the region and the Whirlpool brand is number one across Europe.

UbiEst Profile

UbiEst S.p.A. provides location solutions: online maps, navigation, location based services and geodemographic market analysis (geomarketing) on Internet and mobile connections for Business and Consumer markets.



UbiEst mapping services help leading companies meet informative and marketing requirements in terms of location, routing and proximity of geographic assets, road navigation, market and positioning benchmarking.



Founded in 2001 and based in Treviso (NorthEast Italy), Ubiest is part of Elda Group, leader italian GIS operator and NAVTEQ Partner since the 80s with offices throughout Italy and over 200 employees. UbiEst has developed its own technology in order to provide state of the art and highly performing Internet and mobile solutions available in in-house or ASP model from UbiEst dedicated server farm.



UbiEst offers ready-to-use products for web mapping, CRM/Call Center applications, fleet management, off-board navigation, geomarketing and other front-end applications. UbiEst business solutions deliver geographic support onto corporate processes and functions like Strategic Planning, Marketing, Sales, CRM, Logistics and Communication.



