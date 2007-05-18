Agnitum Delivers All-Round Proactive Protection for Windows Users

St. Petersburg, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2007 -- The security experts at Agnitum today delivered battle-hardened protection against malware, spam, identity theft and other Internet-borne threats to home and small-business Windows users.



Available now, Outpost Security Suite Pro (OSS) is comprehensive, proactive security that combines in a single product the company’s acclaimed personal firewall, an innovative all-in-one anti-malware engine, intelligent spam filter, tools to prevent unauthorized program interactivity, and self-protection protocols that block attempts by malware to bypass or shut down the program.



“OSS provides the robust security that users expect from Agnitum,” said Mikhail Penkovsky, global vice-president for Marketing and Sales. “This is not just another security suite. Our broad-based proactive protection, built around one of the world’s most advanced personal firewalls, delivers efficient, low-impact protection for all users, no matter what their level of experience.”



The suite builds on Agnitum’s Outpost Firewall Pro, an award-winning personal firewall that protects more than a million users worldwide and, according to PC Magazine (27 Nov. 2006), “is tough enough to resist any attack.”



Over the years, Outpost Firewall Pro has added anti-spyware, identity theft protection and leak prevention, as well as the innovative community-based ImproveNet service, which provides users with tested and ready-to-use configuration rules that reflect real-world application installations.



With OSS, Agnitum introduces a unified anti-malware engine and SmartScan technologies, which speed the scanning of NTFS and FAT32 for malware by tracking new files and files that are modified, enabling users to scan just these changed or new files, not the entire system. Agnitum engineers integrated the unified anti-malware engine into OSS leveraging anti-virus technology licensed from VirusBuster, a Hungarian anti-virus developer that consistently achieves 100 percent certifications from Virus Bulletin.



Key benefits of this integrated, proactive approach to security include:



- Pre-emptive protection. Prevention is always more efficient than after-the-attack cures. Outpost’s inter-application behavior monitoring maximizes the likelihood that malware and other threats will be stopped before they can get onto the PC and activate. The unique host protection detects and stops unauthorized activity, preventing new attacks and blocking threats at the earliest possible stage.



- Unified anti-malware. Instead of overloading the system with multiple scanning engines, Outpost’s anti-malware module combines anti-spyware and anti-virus in the same process to deliver low-impact, high-speed, easy-to-use scanning.



- Self-protection. Outpost Security Suite Pro detects if any application is attempting to interfere with its own operations. This prevents protection from being deactivated or otherwise disabled by malware.



- Usability. Robust security doesn’t need to mean complexity of operation. Outpost’s flexible interface offers a wealth of options for advanced users to configure, but the out-of-the-box settings provide high levels of automated protection for a range of users, no matter how technically proficient.



Outpost Security Suite Pro is available immediately worldwide for US$ 49.95, including updates for one year, by download from http://www.agnitum.com/products/security-suite/download.php and through the company’s global network of resellers and distributors. A full list of resellers may be found at http://www.agnitum.com/purchase/buyoffline.php. The software runs under Windows XP, x64, 2000, 98 and ME and is available in English, Spanish, French, German, and Russian.



About Agnitum



Founded in 1999, Agnitum Ltd. (www.agnitum.com) is committed to delivering and supporting high-quality, easy to use security software. The company’s products are Outpost Firewall Pro, securing personal and family desktops; Outpost Network Security, ensuring reliable endpoint protection and performance for small business networks; and Spam Terrier, a free anti-spam tool that plugs into Outlook and Outlook Express. The company is Europe’s leading developer of firewall technology, which it licenses to companies as diverse as Novell, Sophos, Lavasoft, Bullguard and CAT Computer Services.



For more information, please, contact:



Pavel Goryakin

Agnitum Ltd..

mailto:goryakin@agnitum.com



Steve Leon

Technopolis Communications Inc.

mailto:sl@technopolis.com

