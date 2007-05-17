Leading Stock Market Timing Service Updates Its Affiliate Program

Toronto, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2007 -- TheUpTrend.com is introducing major changes to its Affiliate program on Thursday, May 17, 2007. The program allows third-parties to earn revenue for driving traffic to TheUpTrend Web Site. - for instance, Affiliates can earn commissions from $2 to $200 per new active user referral.



TheUpTrend.com Affiliate program is targeted at North American Webmasters whose current visitors are interested in stock market success.



The first major change according to Business Development Manager, Sandi Alexis, is our latest products. "We now offer a Month-To-Month Subscription Plan and a Multi Year Plan, on top of our current 1 year subscription package. The Month-To-Month Subscription Plan has done extremely well during our test period."



"Along with the new products, we now offer a much more aggressive commission structure that includes paying Affiliates when a new referral simply signs up for a Free Trial," Alexis said.



Affiliate Rewards



To help insure our Affiliates success, TheUpTrend is now including a monthly Affiliate Rewards CD/DVD that includes the latest in Affiliate Educational and Marketing Material. This package will be mailed out each month to all active Affiliates.



To learn more about TheUpTrend.com Affiliate Program, please visit



http://theuptrend.com/affiliates.htm



To learn more about Stock Market Timing Service, please visit



http://www.theuptrend.com/Stock_Market_Timing.htm



TheUpTrend.com is a technical analysis and on-line charting service that gives investors access to advanced technical analysis tools. TheUpTrend.com focuses on providing technical information to help investors find low risk opportunities, avoid high-risk situations, anticipate trend changes, set price targets, manage risk, and follow the Smart Money.



Simply put, we help investors Learn How To Buy Low and Sell High.



http://www.theuptrend.com/



