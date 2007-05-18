Does the “Law of Attraction” (as taught in worldwide movie phenomenon…The Secret) Work When Trying to Get Pregnant?

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2007 -- Oprah thinks so. She’s had several of the people featured in “The Secret” on her show. So has Larry King. It’s pretty hard to not notice the attention “The Secret” has been getting in the last months. What is all the hype? It’s all about the “Law of Attraction”, an age-old Universal Principle that determines what is or isn’t in our life. How does it work? That’s the secret everyone is talking about.



What does this have to doing with trying to conceive? Well, for someone who has been seeking fertility and it hasn’t happened yet, the news is good. A woman trying to get pregnant may not realize that she’s activating the Law of Attraction all the time. If she is not activating this Universal Law in her favor, then infertility may be what she is facing. That is the simple version.



Experience has shown that a woman diagnosed with “infertility,” focuses on infertility. The problem with focusing on infertility is that the Universal Law of Attraction teaches that what we focus on becomes evident in our reality, every time. Therefore, focusing on infertility activates infertility in the system. This is science, not fluff. This is what everyone is talking about, including Oprah!



It doesn't matter which conceptions methods are being used…IVF (in vitro fertilization), IUI (artificial insemination), Clomid, or natural conception methods, -- individually or in combination. It doesn't matter if a woman has had one or more miscarriages. It doesn't matter if she’s been trying to conceive for 6 months or 6 years. What matters is that there are very specific things she can do to set the Law of Attraction in motion to work in her favor and get pregnant.



“I started to realize that being in alignment with the Law of Attraction isn’t a luxury, but a necessity. Your book put me back on the path of my intention and now I’m pregnant!”

This step is vital in optimizing the chances of getting pregnant.



