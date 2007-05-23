High Tech Company Turns to Scottsdale Design Firm to Improve Web Presence

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2007 -- Scottsdale Web design firm Webeze has helped Spinnaker Microwave launch a new full-service Web site featuring a highly functional yet modern design.



Looking for a fresh layout, new online features and an updated company logo, Spinnaker Microwave turned to design and marketing firm Webeze. The result is a substantive, information-packed layout that is easy to navigate. For Spinnaker Microwave Program Manager Jason Seifert, the new site more than meets the needs of the company and its customers.



"From the start, Webeze sought to learn our business and how to best target our customers through the new site," Seifert said. "They didn't try to cram our needs into some sort of 'one-size-fits-all kind of layout.' Instead they designed our Web presence to reflect the ways our specific customers seek information and purchase products."



Spinnaker, which manufactures high-tech products for commercial, military and instrumentation applications, now has a new site that matches the company's expertise and professionalism. Visitors to http://www.spinnakermicrowave.com can easily find a specific products, and can also receive sales and technical support and read the latest news and updates from the company.



With the help of Webeze, Spinnaker Microwave now has an Internet presence that outpaces the company's old site as well as its competition. According to Seifert, one of the keys to the successful redesign was the "team approach" used by his company and Webeze.



"Throughout the process of redesigning our site, Webeze offered many opportunities for us to review their ideas and their progress," said Seifert. "This allowed us to give our two cents on anything we liked or disliked along the way. There were no surprises at the end - we knew what we were getting and we knew we liked it."



Webeze is a website development and Internet marketing firm. In business since 1999, Webeze creates professional websites and helps maximize the Internet presence for small to medium-size companies. Emphasizing ease of use and focusing on the end-user experience, Webeze builds websites that attract high quality, targeted traffic; and helps convert that traffic into clients. To learn more about Webeze, visit their web site at http://www.web-eze.com or call 480-862-7600.

