Pacific Media Predicts Rapid Growth for Hospitality HDTV Sales

Menlo Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2007 -- Pacific Media Associates, the global market information experts on large-screen displays, reports that flat panel televisions for the hospitality market in the Americas accounted for 29% of unit sales of all professional displays 30” or larger in 2006. This proportion is forecast to swell to 40% in 2007.



“The hospitality segment is gaining importance in the professional flat panel market,” according to Rosemary Abowd, Pacific Media Associates Vice President. “For the moment, a plasma or LCD HDTV is still a competitive advantage for the premier properties, but guests will soon come to expect it as a standard amenity, much like broadband Internet access.”



Unit sales of in-room hospitality HDTVs increased 17% from 2005 to 2006, and are forecast to grow another 23% this year. The forecast for 2008 calls for nearly a one-third increase over this year’s sales.



These figures only includes models 30” or larger, equipped for in-room entertainment. In its coverage of the professional flat panel market, Pacific Media includes other hospitality applications such as digital signage or public video displays, which are increasingly popular in hotels and sports arenas.



“Hotel and motel properties in the lower tiers are using smaller screen sizes in their rooms, “according to Abowd. “These installations are more price sensitive, and often use standard consumer models without any of the extra in-room hospitality features such as pay-per-view. These applications will also result in significantly more sales in the coming years.”



[Graph available as a separate file on request]



About Pacific Media Associates

Pacific Media specializes in global display market information, covering all large-screen display categories: front projectors, plasma and LCD TVs, and rear-projection displays. Their Large-Screen Displays Industry Service family of publications provides detailed worldwide quarterly updates (sell-in data and forecasts) on large-screen display markets, newsletters on new products and other key industry developments, monthly advertised price tracking, ad hoc analyses, and annual Web surveys of North American end users (including organizations and individual consumers) and both North American and EMEA resellers/retailers. Their Large-Screen Displays Tracking Service family of monthly reports offers timely sell-through data and analysis on unit sales, true volume-weighted street prices, and inventories of large-screen displays sold by leading North American retailers, resellers, and distributors. Pacific Media Associates was established by Dr. William Coggshall, who was previously a co-founder of Dataquest and helped start the syndicated high-tech market information business. The company headquarters is at 1060 Siskiyou Drive, Menlo Park, CA 94025. Telephone +1 650-561-9020 www.pacificmediaassociates.com

