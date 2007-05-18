MYSQL to SQL Migration Scoping and Prototyping Offer for ISVs from iLink Systems and Microsoft

Bellevue, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2007 -- iLink Systems, Inc, a Microsoft Gold Certified partner and preferred vendor, presenting an exclusive MYSQL to SQL Migration Scoping and Prototyping Offer for ISVs in cooperation with Microsoft. ISVs looking into migrating from MYSQL or Microsoft SQL Server™ 2005 or already have an application that uses these programs, may qualify for a two-week, no-obligation business or technology consultancy session worth $30,000. For just $10,000, iLink will go the ISV location in the US and perform a diagnostics of their existing database solution or strategize for any new product development in consideration. An ISV will qualify for this offer if they are based in the US, make more than 5 million in revenue in 2006 or be a well-funded emerging start-up if under 5 million in revenue.



“iLink and Microsoft are contributing $20,000 in outside funding support. This offer would be highly beneficial to organizations in the early planning stages of a custom product or application project and considering using MYSQL or SQL Server; or if they already have an application that runs MYSQL, DB2 or SQL Server” said Brandon Fix, VP of Business Development at iLink Systems.



CTO, Sridhar Mahadevan says, “It is the best time for migrating from MySQL to SQL Server 2005.”. He added “iLink would address key points related to SQL Server 2005 that would help ISVs find out how their existing database and infrastructure investments are working for them. iLink will also help them determine how long they can afford to wait for critical applications to be built. The prototype we build would take an architecturally significant vertical slice from the business and data tier.”



This offer is available until June 15, 2007 or until funding lasts. For more information on this offer or to find out if your business qualifies, please contact iLink Systems or apply now @ http://www.isvnxt.com/ilinksignup.aspx



About iLink Systems



iLink Systems is high quality software solution provider with core competencies in definition and development of software products which includes requirement analysis, user experience and technology architecture, solution development and eMarketing enablement. iLink offers product development services to ISVs and ASPs, horizontal solutions around User Experience, Information worker, Business Intelligence, Business process and integration, and Mobility solutions and select vertical solutions to enterprise and medium sized businesses in Telecom, Insurance, Healthcare, Government, Non-profit, and Online Retail verticals.



iLink’s clients include GE Healthcare, Genesys, Talisma, Bentley in the ISV space and companies like Cingular Wireless, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft in the enterprise space. As a Microsoft Gold Partner and Vendor, iLink is positioned among the top Microsoft based solution providers. iLink operates from its offices in Seattle WA, Fairfax VA, Atlanta, GA and Chennai, India. More information can be found at www.ilink-systems.com or please contact:

