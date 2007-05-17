McClatchey Broadcasting Company Announces New All-Star Lineup

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2007 -- McClatchey Broadcasting Company, LLC (“McClatchey”) parent company of leading sports talk radio stations 850 The Buzz and 620 The Bull, today announced a new all-star lineup, dominated by some of the most respected names in local sports broadcasting. The new lineup will take effect on Tuesday May 29, 2007



Bucking the trend of syndicated morning shows, 850 The Buzz will move nationally recognized local personality Adam Gold to the 6-10 AM slot, replacing the nationally syndicated “Imus in the Morning” show. The Adam Gold Show will cover a broad spectrum of topical issues of interest to the stations listener base, including Sports, Politics, Business and Entertainment. Joining Adam Gold in the mornings will be Triangle radio veterans Terry Tuff, Joe Ovies, and Tony Riggsbee.



Replacing Adam Gold in the afternoons beginning August 1st will be David Glenn. Chris Clark will host during the Summer months. David Glenn has been a frequent guest on both stations for a number of years and is currently the host of “Sports Saturday” airing on 850 The Buzz from 9AM to 12PM on Saturdays. David is also the editor of the ACC Sports Journal and is the authority on all things ACC.



In addition to the above changes, the “Sports Pig” Morgan Patrick will move from mornings to Mid Days on 620 The Bull. Morgan has been with the stations for more than 9 years and will anchor our local programming during that daypart.



“When Don Imus was fired for his disappointing comments, we were faced with the daunting task of replacing a legend and the longest-standing morning show in the market. But instead of lamenting the loss of Mr. Imus, we focused our energy on finding the best possible combination of sports programming that would appeal to the triangle audience. With almost ten years of programming this format under our belts, I can tell you that we have never felt better about the product we put on the airwaves. This will, without a doubt, be the best lineup that we have ever had on our two stations. There were cheaper solutions and there were easier solutions, but there were not any better solutions. I think the listeners will be very pleased with what they hear.”



In summary, our programming changes include the following:



WRBZ:

6am-10am Adam Gold/Terry Tuff/Joe Ovies/Tony Riggsbee

10am-12n Colin Cowherd

12n-3pm Jim Rome

3pm-7pm Chris Clark

3pm-6pm David Glenn (Beginning August 1st)



WDNC:

6am-10am Mike & Mike

10am-1pm Morgan Patrick

1pm-3pm Dan Patrick

3pm-7pm The Packman – Mark Packer



About McClatchey Broadcasting Company:

McClatchey operates the largest privately owned network of Sports Talk radio stations in the state of North Carolina. Its Sports Talk stations include “850 The Buzz”, “620 The Bull”, and “1080 The Game”. The McClatchey stations offer the latest sports information, breaking news, local coverage, and nationally syndicated sports talk programming. The Company produces “The Morning Mojo” with Morgan Patrick and Joe Ovies, “The Show” with Chris Clark, “The G Spot” with Adam Gold and also airs “Primetime with the Packman” with Mark Packer, and “The Jungle” with Jim Rome, “The Dan Patrick Show” with Dan Patrick, and “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd. The company maintains sports affiliations with UNC, NCSU, Duke, ECU, ASU, the Carolina Panthers, the Durham Bulls, the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Charlotte Bobcats.

