ZwCAD Proudly Release the Version of ZwCAD 2007

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2007 -- ZwCAD, developers of quality CAD performance, proudly announce the official release of the powerful 2D/3D package, ZwCAD 2007.



ZwCAD, shares the IntelliCAD technology, is a very affordable AutoCAD alternative. ZwCAD 2007 now can read and write AutoCAD 2007 DWG file formats, highly compatible with AutoCAD 2.5 to 2007. The 2007 version also uses XP manner interface, enables users to have a friendlier and easier operation.



ZwCAD 2007 has been added over 22 new features, in the area of entity snap in paper space, Mline edit, Hatch-clip, Multilanguage support in mtext editor and printing, etc. There are more than 400 features have been improved, which ZwCAD get the requests of its valued clients; such as Ctb plot style, Multi Viewports in model space, speed on inserting objects, Shade/hide print, etc. The whole performance is dramatically improved by 18%. With these enhancements, ZwCAD 2007 is easy to handle larger drawings than ever before.



After the release, ZwCAD team is continuously to do their best to add more features and enhancements to all ZwCAD users; The 2007 version users will get the coming updates free of charge. CAD users who are interested in ZwCAD can get a complete trial version from http://www.zwcad.org.