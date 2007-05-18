TotalCare IT Solutions Welcomed Into Prestigious Right Choice Business Network

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2007 -- TotalCare IT Solutions, a leading provider of information technology services in the Carolinas, announced today that it has been accepted in the prestigious network of Right Choice Business.



Right Choice Business is a Triangle-based network of local businesses that meet or exceed high standards in customer care, ethical practice and community outreach, as well as businesses who have demonstrated exceptional contributions to the local business environment, their respective industry and the community-at-large. All Right Choice Business members undergo a rigorous screening process before being inducted into the network.



“TotalCare IT Solutions is a top provider of IT solutions in the Carolinas because we have always set the bar high, expecting nothing but the best from ourselves and for our customers. Being accepted as a member in Right Choice Business further solidifies our position and validates our high standards,” says Tim Finnegan, TotalCare program director. “It is our honor to become a part of the prestigious business network that is Right Choice Business. We are looking forward to a long-lasting relationship with Right Choice and its members.”



About TotalCare IT Solutions:

TotalCare IT Solutions, a division of Alphanumeric Systems, Inc., is the leading provider of outsourced IT support services to small and mid sized businesses in the Carolinas.



The company’s proprietary 24x7x365 remote monitoring technology eliminates most computer related issues before they occur, saving clients from downtime and significantly reducing the costs associated with traditional “break/fix” site visits.



TotalCare is the smart, safe and secure solution for growing technology enabled businesses. Over the past 25 years the company has worked with more Triangle based companies than any other local IT company and supports over 10,000 devices for its roster of clients. TotalCare is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and provides IT services to companies throughout the Carolinas.



About Right Choice Business:

Right Choice Business is a business networking organization that creates connections between businesses and consumers, and leverages a variety of marketing channels to enhance the member’s brand in the marketplace. Each member is put through an approval process and certified as a Right Choice Business. To find out more about Right Choice Business, visit their website at www.RightChoiceBusiness.com.

