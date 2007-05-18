Joie Fete Turns Heads in Miami

Coral Gables, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2007 -- Brandy Caballero, 22 year old entrepreneur has recently launched Joie Fete, a prominent local full-service event management and concierge service firm in Miami, Florida. With extensive experience in local marketing and promotions, Brandy has applied her keen eye for design and passion for the unexpected to building her own event design and production firm. From conceptualization through design and execution, she has created captivating events for South Beach’s elite nightclub circuit and continues to dazzle brides and socialites alike with dream-like weddings and dazzling private affairs.



Joie Fete has become a trusted source for organizations, which regularly engage in large and medium-scale marketing or product training events. They will thoroughly discuss the objective of the event and design the event from all key senses - decorative visuals, marvelous tastes, great music, etc… to ensure the objectives are not only met but are surpassed.



Joie Fete's concierge services are also a big hit with Miami's elite residences. From personal shopping and bill payments to custom gift baskets and luxury car rentals. They cover the a-z when it comes to a personal assistant. Joie Fete also provides a virtual assistant option for corporations looking for superior administrative work on a low budget.



"Joie Fete appreciates and understands the demands of professional life and the desire to spend more time with family. The ability to balance both is the key to a rich and fulfilling life. That is why, in this day and age the services of an executive concierge/event planner are no longer simply a luxury, they are a necessity." Brandy continues, "I wanted to provide a service that grants my clients the peace of mind to know that whether they are home or away from home that their responsibilities are being handled. Basically, we put the customer first"



CONTACT



Joie Fete

P. O. Box 143708

Coral Gables, Florida 33114-3708

Owner/Creative Director: Brandy Caballero

BCaballero@joiefete.net

http://www.joiefete.net

