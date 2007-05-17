Local Taverns Raise over $300,000 for Local Organizations, Celebrate National Tavern Month

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2007 -- The Brown County Tavern League, a consortium of nearly 200 locally owned and operated taverns in Brown County, raised over $300,000 for local charities and organizations in 2006, the group announced today. The announcement comes as members celebrate National Tavern Month, held annually in May to recognize Wisconsin’s over 12,000 taverns.



Last year, Brown County tavern owners hosted thousands of events benefiting local groups, including Unity Hospice, Eagle 3, Brown County Syble Hopp School and Paul’s Pantry. Members of the group have raised $139,000 throughout their history to support projects at the New Zoo, and continue to support similar projects each year.



Taverns also continue to provide vital sponsorships for hundreds of amateur sports teams and civic associations across the county.



“Our members are proud and honored to be such an integral part of the local community. There truly are many incredible local organizations that simply could not survive without the generous support of Brown County’s taverns, and our patrons really appreciate what we do,” said Sue Robinson, president of the Brown County Tavern League.



Brown County taverns also participate in SafeRide, a unique program administered in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. With SafeRide, patrons are provided access to free rides home, solely at the expense of the Tavern League. In 2006, Brown County Tavern League members provided over 1,300 free rides home.



“The positive impact that local taverns make on Brown County is invaluable, and we look forward to working with state and local legislators to ensure we can continue to be an asset to not only our patrons, but also the community at large,” said Robinson.



For more information, please contact Sue Robinson at 920-432-9739.

