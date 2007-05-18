The One and Only Donut® Peach Is Back in Season

Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2007 -- With fuzzy outer skin enveloping sweet, juicy, velvety flesh, this is not you’re your average donut and not your average peach. Donut® Peaches, grown exclusively for Frieda’s, are the quintessential flat peach that’s the perfect choice as the weather heats up. The specialty produce company will only have them through August and while there are many imitators in the produce world, there’s only one true Donut® Peach.



“Simply put, if it doesn’t say Frieda’s Donut® Peach on the label, then it isn’t a real Donut® Peach,” said Karen Caplan, Frieda’s President. “There are other growers out there with different varieties but when it comes to Donut® Peaches, only the real thing will do.”



Not just the perfect blending of sweet and healthy, Donut® Peaches are also amazingly versatile. Chop and add to fresh salsa, skewer and grill on the BBQ, slice and add to fresh fruit salads or bake into muffins. Also perfect for dessert, Donut® Peaches can help you create the most delicious homemade peach pies, tarts and cakes. And with their cling-free center stone and unique shape, they’re the perfect snack for kids.



And for some quick, easy and delectable desserts, just grab some Donut® Peaches and a handful of your favorite berries and try these ideas from Frieda’s.



• Fill a mini graham cracker crust pie shell with fresh custard, pudding or whipped cream, some raspberries and a chopped Donut® Peach

• Roll a ready-to-use Frieda’s French-Style Crepe with blueberries, vanilla yogurt and slices of Donut® Peach

• Chop a cake doughnut into pieces and place in a small bowl with blackberries, vanilla bean ice cream and chunks of Donut® Peach



“There’s just so much you can do with these peaches but the best way to ensure the perfect finish is to start with the original…a real Donut® Peach only from Frieda’s,” said Caplan.



Frieda's Donut® Peaches are available in the produce department of your favorite grocery store. If you don’t see them, simply ask your produce manager to bring some in.



Established in 1962 by Frieda Caplan, Frieda’s, Inc. was the first wholesale produce company in the U.S. to be founded, owned and operated by a woman. Once a small produce stand at the Los Angeles Produce Market, Frieda’s has emerged as the nation’s premier marketer and distributor of specialty produce and now offers more than 600 specialty items to grocery and specialty stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. America has Frieda’s to thank for introductions to Kiwifruit, Shallots, Cherimoyas, Donut® Peaches, Sugar Snap™ Peas and Habanero Peppers and the innovations just keep coming.



