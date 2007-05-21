Frieda’s Newest Find Is Far from Your Average Superfruit

Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2007 -- From cooking and health magazines to national newspapers, mainstream media is a buzz over superfruits. But consumers face quite a challenge when looking for them in a ready-to-eat format. Most superfruits are only available in juice form and what can be found dried can leave much to be desired when it comes to taste. That’s where Frieda’s comes in. The specialty produce company is launching Super Fruits: Antioxidant Rich Fruits™, a new line of sweet and delicious superfruits and they’ve started with Dried Goji Berries infused with the sweet flavor of pomegranate.



“If a healthy snack doesn’t taste good, consumers won’t want to buy it,” said Karen Caplan, Frieda’s President. “With Frieda’s Dried Goji Berries they get the antioxidant punch without sacrificing their taste buds.”



Retailer response to the Dried Goji Berries has been overwhelming. So much so that Frieda's sold out of its initial stock overnight. Since the March launch Frieda's continues to send samples to interested retailers as consumer demand for these nutrient-packed fruits is now more prevalent than ever.



Considered among the most nutritionally rich foods on earth, goji berries contain a complete spectrum of antioxidants, 10 times that of a blueberry, more iron than spinach, more Vitamin C than an orange and more beta-carotene than a carrot. They are also rich in Vitamin E, B-complex and protein. Packed 12/3oz. with a 12-month shelf life, Frieda’s Dried Goji Berries can be merchandised with or without clip strips, in the produce department, with nuts or other dried fruit, in the baking aisle or in the snack aisle.



“It seems like everyone is talking about superfruits and they are fast becoming the latest thing in healthy eating,” said Caplan. “And with such a nutritive host of invigorating benefits, superfruits are certain to be anything but a passing craze.”



Established in 1962 by Frieda Caplan, Frieda’s, Inc. was the first wholesale produce company in the U.S. to be founded, owned and operated by a woman. Once a small produce stand at the Los Angeles Produce Market, Frieda’s has emerged as the nation’s premier marketer and distributor of specialty produce and now offers more than 600 specialty items to grocery and specialty stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. America has Frieda’s to thank for introductions to Kiwifruit, Shallots, Cherimoyas, Donut® Peaches, Sugar Snap™ Peas and Habanero Peppers and the innovations just keep coming.



