CEO Interview Series: Gretchen Shannon

Brampton, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2007 -- Gretchen Shannon is the CEO of FitzoneforWomen.com – one of the fastest growing fitness club franchises in the US.



Fitzone for Women is a health club that has been designed exclusively for women by women. She has been featured in Bizymoms.com “CEO interviews” section.



Bizymoms.com is a site dedicated to all those women who want to work from home or are already doing so. It contains first hand information on the latest trends in franchising handed down from the experts themselves. Their CEO section features CEOs of several leading and rapidly growing franchises, who have made their mark through sheer dedication and determination. These experts talk about what works in franchising and what doesn’t, tips and ideas to get started, what to avoid when starting a franchise, the advantages a franchise offers etc. Therefore, this becomes a powerful medium for moms to get all the information they need to start a franchise.



Gretchen Shannon has been featured in bizymoms.com’s CEO section where she shares her experiences and her thoughts about franchising and Fitzone for Women. Shannon believes that in today’s age of fast food and hurried lifestyle, it has become very important to stay fit, especially for women, as they have multi dimensional responsibilities spanning home and career. However, looking at the current state of fitness facilities for women, Shannon decided to start a state-of-the-art health center that would have all the facilities needed for women to stay fit and healthy. This is how Fitzone for Women was born.



Eventually, Shannon decided to try a hand at franchising. She started selling licenses for Fitzone for Women in 2003 and it turned out to be a roaring success. Today Fitzone for Women has a large network of successful franchises to its credit. Want to know more about what it takes to start a Fitzone for Women franchise? Bizymoms has the inside scoop: http://www.bizymoms.com/ceo/ceo_interview_Fitzone for Women.html

