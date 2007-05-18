MCTS: 70-620 Practice Test for Windows Vista Certification Exam Launched by uCertify

Union City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2007 -- uCertify a leading provider of practice tests for the Microsoft certification exams, has released its preparation software (PrepKit) for MCTS: 70-620 Windows Vista certification.



“If you are going to take exams, you’ll need to purchase reference books and exam fees. What’s more important though is uCertify will, if you fail, refund you the cost of the tool with their money back guarantee.” Said Richard Costall, (MVP, MCSD.NET), co-founder, NxtGenUG (http://www.nxtgenug.net), the innovative UK user group for Microsoft Technologies.



He further said, “At very least, you'd be mad not to download the relevant PrepKit evaluation a couple of weeks before you take the exam. It will give you an appreciation of some of the diversity of the exams and also get you used to reading and interpreting the question – which is probably the most important part.”



The PrepKit for the MCTS: Windows Vista exam contains 4 full-length practice tests with 245 challenging questions that test your knowledge of Windows Vista technology. The practice tests give you the experience of the actual exam and help you score better. Detailed explanations are provided for the correct as well as incorrect answers, which will be helpful in understanding the concepts of the Windows Vista technology.



The 70-620 PrepKit is flexible and provides a lot of customization features to enhance your learning. You can review the questions, which you have attempted, and can also set the test on a particular topic or topics, which you find difficult.



The PrepKit also contains 35 detailed study notes so that you can understand the key concepts and definitions. The 120 quiz questions contained in the PrepKit will help you know the technical terms and understand the complex concepts.



The 70-620 PrepKit contains reports and analysis tools, which inform you about your strengths and weaknesses in a particular test. The performance reports keep track of the your progress over time and suggest proper course of action.



The PrepKit comes with money back guarantee. If you do not get certified in the first attempt, uCertify will refund your money. More information about the money back guarantee can be found at the uCertify website.



An evaluation version of the PrepKit is available for download at:

http://www.ucertify.com/exams/Microsoft/70-620.html



