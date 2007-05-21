WebAsyst Launches Widgets

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2007 -- WebAsyst LLC announces the launch of WebAsyst widgets, a powerful addition to its online collaboration software functionality. This new release marks the company’s continuing leadership in what is called Web 2.0, the newest generation of web platform applications.



With this upgrade WebAsyst users receive the very first widget - Contact Manager Sign-Up Forms. Each widget represents a sign-up form that can be added to a website, blog, newsletter, email, or any source that can be used to collect subscribers to Contact Manager. Information entered by visitors will be automatically added to the Contact database.



The Sign-Up Form is not a new feature of Contact Manager. In previous versions users were able to create a sign-up form and place generated HTML code on a webpage. What makes it different this time is widget technology. Now, instead of generating large amount of code every time a sign-up form is needed, a user can simply select a form from the list, customize and format it, and insert a generated URL (rather than a large chunk of code) into a webpage.



All generated widgets can be saved and used later. Among the formatting options are background color, widget content, size, and double opt-in option for subscription confirmation. There is also an option for users with TypePad accounts to insert this widget into a TypePad blog.



Asked about WebAsyst’s decision to introduce widgets, Vladimir N. Tuporshin, Managing Director replied: “We are excited about this latest enhancement to our software. With widget technology in hand we are planning to develop many different widgets for all WebAsyst applications. Not only will this technology enhance WebAsyst functionality, it will be easily used beyond WebAsyst account. We believe users will find it a powerful, but easy to use software tool – the hallmark of WebAsyst products.”



For more information about WebAsyst products, or to sign up for a free account, please visit: www.webasyst.net



Communicate. Collaborate. Succeed.

©WebAsyst LLC 2006

