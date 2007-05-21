FolderSizes Disk Space Management Software v4.0 Is Released

Traverse City, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2007 -- Key Metric Software has released version 4 of FolderSizes - its network-enabled disk space management software. This new revision extends the product’s existing feature set with multiple file report scan paths, greatly enhanced command line support, improved searching and scan-time filtering support, and much more.



First released in early 2003, FolderSizes allows organizations to quickly visualize disk space utilization, identify storage requirement trends, streamline backup sets, and reduce storage ownership costs. It produces interactive, visual disk space analysis reports and can isolate large, old, temporary and duplicate files, and even show disk space usage by file type or owner. All with multiple export formats (including HTML, XML, and CSV), command-line support, shell context menu integration, built-in network awareness, and much more.



FolderSizes runs on Windows 98, ME, NT4, 2000, XP Home, XP Pro, Server 2003, and Vista. A single-user license costs $39.95. It can be downloaded for free from http://www.foldersizes.com and offers a 15-day, fully functional trial period.

